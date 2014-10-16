Día de los Derechos Humanos: nada que celebrar

Hoy es el Día de los Derechos Humanos e Israel sigue asesinando a cien niños palestinos al día. EEUU ha vetado en Naciones Unidas una nueva resolución para pedir el alto el fuego inminente en Gaza. A estas alturas, solo cabe decir que el gobierno de Netanyahu es una organización terrorista y EEUU, el mayor enemigo de la paz mundial. [...] Cuando se difundieron los horrores de Auschwitz, las democracias occidentales se disculparon alegando que no sabían nada, lo cual es falso
Comentarios
Desde el Euromaidán, EEUU no ha escatimado esfuerzos para enfrentar a Ucrania con Rusia, violando los compromisos adquiridos con Gorbachov, cuando James Baker, secretario de Estado, y varios líderes europeos prometieron que la OTAN no avanzaría una pulgada hacia el Este de Europa.
¡Damas y caballeros, les presento a Mijaíl Gorbachov!
RBTH: One of the key issues that has arisen in connection with the events in Ukraine is NATO expansion into the East. Do you get the feeling that your Western partners lied to you when they were developing their future plans in Eastern Europe? Why didn’t you insist that the promises made to you – particularly U.S. Secretary of State James Baker’s promise that NATO would not expand into the East – be legally encoded? I will quote Baker: “NATO will not move one inch further east.”
M.G.: The topic of “NATO expansion” was not discussed at all, and it wasn’t brought up in those years. I say this with full responsibility. Not a singe Eastern European country raised the issue, not even after the Warsaw Pact ceased to exist in 1991. Western leaders didn’t bring it up, either. Another issue we brought up was discussed: making sure that NATO’s military structures would not advance and that additional armed forces from the alliance would not be deployed on the territory of the then-GDR after German reunification. Baker’s statement, mentioned in your question, was made in that context. Kohl and [German Vice Chancellor Hans-Dietrich] Genscher talked about it.
Para los que no les gusten los medios rusos, ¡no pasa nada! Aquí le tenemos diciendo lo mismo a la ZDF.
Vamos, bulo putinista ya en el tercer párrafo. Y hasta aquí vamos a leer, señores.
Spam: delay