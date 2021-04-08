Cómo saber si tu correo y datos personales están entre los 5,2 millones filtrados tras el ciberataque a Phone House

Portada
A mi esta mañana ya me ha llegado un mail de have I been pwned (estoy apuntado para que me avisen)
You've been pwned!
You signed up for notifications when your account was pwned in a data breach and unfortunately, it's happened. Here's what's known about the breach:
Email found: xxxxxxxxxxx@gmail.com
Breach: Phone House España
Date of breach: 8 Apr 2021
Number of accounts: 5,223,350
Compromised data: Dates of birth, Email addresses, Genders, Names, Nationalities, Phone numbers, Physical addresses
Description: In April 2021, the Spanish retailer Phone House allegedly suffered a ransomware attack that also exposed significant volumes of customer data. Attributed to the Babuk ransomware, a collection of data alleged to be a subset of a larger corpus was posted to a dark web site and contained 5.2M email addresses along with names, nationalities, genders, dates of birth, phone numbers and physical addresses. Phone House has been threatened with further releases if a ransom is not paid.