Publicado hace 1 hora por candonga1 a es-us.vida-estilo.yahoo.com

Comienza la devolución de ucranianos en la frontera de EE.UU. con México

Migrantes ucranianos comenzaron este lunes a ser devueltos a México en el puerto de entrada de San Ysidro (California) para que tramiten el asilo a través de internet, en medio de llamados al Gobierno de Estados Unidos a dejar el "racismo" y tratar a los latinoamericanos de la misma manera que a los europeos.

Comentarios

Pelafustan
editado

#2 Los vecinos son los Mexicanos, y los tratan peor aun...

Pelafustan
editado

Con esos cojonazos, como siempre, USA....
Se les nota super preocupados con las victimas del conflicto

Por un lado :
President Biden’s “Uniting for Ukraine” program is underway with the launch of a new website to expedite the U.S. immigration process for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn country. The Biden administration could increase their pledge to resettle 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.

Por el otro :
The UN says more than 11 million people have fled their homes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Un 0.1% del total

MiguelDeUnamano

#1 Es que no son vecinos.

Akulu

#2 mucho que se los han pasado a los mexicanos y no los han tirado al mar.

luisjanatxan

#1 nunca estuvieron preocupados por las victimas, solo por las ganancias que les reportaría ya sea por armamento o por la venta de materias primas a la europa contra la pared.

FatherKarras

#6 Pues eso...la solución pasa por enviar más armas, no por acoger refugiados.

vicus.

País racista pero igualitario..

hatunruna

Este es el lider que muchos meneantes defienden?
Estan al mismo nivel que putin, pero solo cubiertos de seda-dolares.

Pelafustan
editado

#3 seda-dolares ? en breve kleenex-dolares

Akulu

Ah, que es de verdad, que no era de El mundo today.


Y estos son los buenos, los que llevan la bandera de la libertad y las bombas "amigas".

l

Los hostigadores del conflicto preocupándose por los refugiados ucranianos

