Comienza la devolución de ucranianos en la frontera de EE.UU. con México

Con esos cojonazos, como siempre, USA....
Se les nota super preocupados con las victimas del conflicto
Por un lado :
President Biden’s “Uniting for Ukraine” program is underway with the launch of a new website to expedite the U.S. immigration process for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war-torn country. The Biden administration could increase their pledge to resettle 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.
Por el otro :
The UN says more than 11 million people have fled their homes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Un 0.1% del total
