En 2020 se concedió la ciudadanía de un estado miembro de la UE a 729 000 personas [ENG]

En 2020, 729 000 personas adquirieron la ciudadanía de un Estado miembro de la UE en el que vivían, lo que representa un aumento del 3 % frente a 706 400 en 2019. Este aumento se debió principalmente a los aumentos registrados en España (+ 27 300 ciudadanos españoles concedidos con respecto a 2019), seguido de los Países Bajos (+ 21 800), Suecia (+ 16 000) y Portugal (+ 11 000).

#1 A mi el de naturalización me impacta más que ese. En solo un año se dio la ciudadanía al equivalente al 8,6 % de la población en Suecia

#2 Creo que se refiere al porcentaje sobre el total de inmigrantes en cada pais... Por tanto en Suecia se dió la nacionalidad al 8'6% de los inmigrantes residentes en ese año. En España fue el 2'4%.

#5 #6 cierto, eso tiene mas sentido.

Gracias por la corrección.

#2 Si mi inglés no me falla, se dio la ciudadanía al 8,6% de los residentes extranjeros.
The naturalisation rate is the ratio of the number of persons who acquired the citizenship of a country during a year over the stock of non-national residents in the same country at the beginning of the year. In 2020, the highest naturalisation rates were registered in Sweden (8.6 citizenships granted per 100 resident non-nationals)

Hay una crisis demográfica. Por mucho q algunos ladren contra la inmigración. Europa tiene q importar rrhh. El tema es hacerlo ordenado y bien. Lo q no se es si está preparada l gente para asimilarlo. Pq se ve cada actitud racista por ahí adelante q mete miedo. Y más polarización la sociedad no se si aguanta sin explotar.

Países Bajos (+ 21 800)
Wuauu eso si que sorprende con lo pequeño que es el pais y el poco suelo disponible.

