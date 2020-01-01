En 2020 se concedió la ciudadanía de un estado miembro de la UE a 729 000 personas [ENG]

Portada
#2 Si mi inglés no me falla, se dio la ciudadanía al 8,6% de los residentes extranjeros.
The naturalisation rate is the ratio of the number of persons who acquired the citizenship of a country during a year over the stock of non-national residents in the same country at the beginning of the year. In 2020, the highest naturalisation rates were registered in Sweden (8.6 citizenships granted per 100 resident non-nationals)
Hay una crisis demográfica. Por mucho q algunos ladren contra la inmigración. Europa tiene q importar rrhh. El tema es hacerlo ordenado y bien. Lo q no se es si está preparada l gente para asimilarlo. Pq se ve cada actitud racista por ahí adelante q mete miedo. Y más polarización la sociedad no se si aguanta sin explotar.