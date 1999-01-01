Las casas en la ciudad holandesa cambiaron de gas natural a gas hidrógeno utilizando la red existente (ENG)

Portada
#2 Parece que sí, que hay experiencia:
"Though the concept of blending hydrogen with natural gas is not new (IGT 1972), the rapid growth in installed wind power capacity and interest in the near-term market readiness of FCEVs
has made blending a more tangible consideration within several stakeholder activities (Florisson
2012; GM 2010), including recent agreements on “Power-to-Gas” initiatives with Hydrogenics
(2012a; 2012b). Delivering blends of hydrogen and methane (the primary component of natural gas) by pipeline also has a long history, dating back to the origins of today’s natural gas system
when manufactured gas produced from coal was first piped during the Gaslight era to streetlamps, commercial buildings, and households in the early and mid-1800s. The
manufactured gas products of the time, also referred to as town gas or water gas, typically contained 30%–50% hydrogen, and could be produced from pitch, whale oil, coal or petroleum products (Castaneda 1999; Tarr 2004; Melaina 2012). The use of manufactured gas persisted in the United States into the early 1950s, when the last manufactured gas plant in New York was
shut down and natural gas had displaced all major U.S. manufactured gas production facilities. In some urban areas, such as Honolulu, Hawaii, manufactured gas continues to be delivered with
significant hydrogen blends and is used in heating and lighting applications as an economic alternative to natural gas (TGC 2012; GM 2010)."
#1 Pues sí. O han hecho alguna intervención en las tuberías o pueden tener un problema serio de aquí a un tiempo.
Edito: según veo en el artículo, es básicamente un experimento precisamente para ver si la infraestructura aguanta o se va a la mierda.
#5 existen noches con produccion de energia electrica de origen eolico sobrante. O se almacena en baterias, (muy caro), se eleva agua en embalses de doble ciclo, o se combierte en hidrogeno (poco eficiente).
Pero si ese sobrante de electricidad se da por ejemplo en una noche de mayo, dudo mucho que interese convertirlo en calor de calefaccion.
