Un análisis jurídico independiente de las infracciones de la Federación Rusa a la Convención sobre el Genocidio en Ucrania y el deber de prevención [EN]

"informe independiente"
Se presentan asi :
New Lines Institute: Enhancing US security and global stability by focusing on local context and geopolitics. New challenges, new lines of thinking. Founded in 2019
Quienes anteriormente acusaron a China de genocdio... y por si fuera poco...
The leadership of Newlines Institute includes former US State Department officials, US military advisors, intelligence professionals who previously worked for the “shadow CIA” private spying firm, Stratfor, and a collection of interventionist ideologues. Its contributors represent a who’s who of Syria regime changers who cheerleaded for US military interventionism while intimidating and bullying any prominent figure that dared present a critical perspective on the proxy war.
Huele a propaganda que hecha para atras, y voy a votar esta noticia acorde a ello
¿Algún estudio del New Lines Institute y/o del Centro Raoul Wallenberg para los Derechos Humanos sobre el tema de Israel y Palestina?
Por ponderar un poco sus análisis. No sea que mañana encuentre una página en la que sale que los directivos de esas instituciones son antiguos agentes de la CIA.
PD: Vale, algo así encontró ya #2.
#6 Concretamente esta señorita :
Caroline Rose, Senior Analyst — Previously served as an analyst at Geopolitical Futures, headed by Stratfor founder, George Friedman. Stratfor is a private spying and intelligence firm commonly referred to as a “Shadow CIA” It has contracted extensively with the US government, and has trained the radical wing of Venezuela’s opposition and advised them on destabilization tactics.
Auque el resto de los miembros son tambien unos perlas...
#8 No voy a perder mi tiempo leyendo la mierda que escribe una institucion que va por la vida de "independiente" pero lo unico que hace es redactar informes par favorecer los intereses geopoliticos de USA, mientras se las dan de imparciales.
La reputacion de esta institucion esta por los suelos.
Pura propaganda. Si quieres saber mas sobre esta gente, he dejado un enlace mas abajo, donde explican quien compone el corazon del New Lines institute, y pone los pelos de punta. (enlace en #5)
#12 Por mis creencias no, por la condicion y la configuracion de la institucion que escribre ese "informe independiente" : US State Department officials, US military advisors, intelligence professionals who previously worked for the “shadow CIA” private spying firm, Stratfor, and a collection of interventionist ideologues
Que esta gente se presente como independiente, y como neutra... ya deberia hacerte disparar todas las alarmas, de que te estan intentando manipular.
