Publicado hace 2 días por meneantepromedio a newlinesinstitute.org

Un análisis jurídico independiente de las infracciones de la Federación Rusa a la Convención sobre el Genocidio en Ucrania y el deber de prevención [EN]

 newlinesinstitute.org

Este informe es el primero que aborda una de las cuestiones más controvertidas y trascendentales de la invasión rusa de Ucrania: si la guerra tiene carácter genocida. Traducción automática del resumen y enlace al informe (en ingles) en #1

Comentarios

Pelafustan
"informe independiente"

Se presentan asi :
New Lines Institute: Enhancing US security and global stability by focusing on local context and geopolitics. New challenges, new lines of thinking. Founded in 2019

Quienes anteriormente acusaron a China de genocdio... y por si fuera poco...

The leadership of Newlines Institute includes former US State Department officials, US military advisors, intelligence professionals who previously worked for the “shadow CIA” private spying firm, Stratfor, and a collection of interventionist ideologues. Its contributors represent a who’s who of Syria regime changers who cheerleaded for US military interventionism while intimidating and bullying any prominent figure that dared present a critical perspective on the proxy war.

Huele a propaganda que hecha para atras, y voy a votar esta noticia acorde a ello

¿Algún estudio del New Lines Institute y/o del Centro Raoul Wallenberg para los Derechos Humanos sobre el tema de Israel y Palestina?
Por ponderar un poco sus análisis. No sea que mañana encuentre una página en la que sale que los directivos de esas instituciones son antiguos agentes de la CIA.

PD: Vale, algo así encontró ya #2.

Pelafustan
#4 Para que esperar a mañana si ya puedes econtrar esa pagina hoy :
thegrayzone.com

#5 Sí, cuando se publicó mi comentario ya vi el tuyo...

Pelafustan
#6 Concretamente esta señorita :

Caroline Rose, Senior Analyst — Previously served as an analyst at Geopolitical Futures, headed by Stratfor founder, George Friedman. Stratfor is a private spying and intelligence firm commonly referred to as a “Shadow CIA” It has contracted extensively with the US government, and has trained the radical wing of Venezuela’s opposition and advised them on destabilization tactics.


Auque el resto de los miembros son tambien unos perlas...

Pelafustan
#8 No voy a perder mi tiempo leyendo la mierda que escribe una institucion que va por la vida de "independiente" pero lo unico que hace es redactar informes par favorecer los intereses geopoliticos de USA, mientras se las dan de imparciales.
La reputacion de esta institucion esta por los suelos.

Pura propaganda. Si quieres saber mas sobre esta gente, he dejado un enlace mas abajo, donde explican quien compone el corazon del New Lines institute, y pone los pelos de punta. (enlace en #5)

meneantepromedio
autor

#9 Lo imaginaba. Gracias por tu respuesta.

Pelafustan
#10 Gracias a ti, por publicar propaganda

meneantepromedio
autor

#11 Pongo la entrada y el enlace. Luego cada uno que decida que es, en base a su lectura o a sus creencias.
Si tu decides que es propaganda, sin leer y solo por tu creencias, estas en tu derecho.

Pelafustan
#12 Por mis creencias no, por la condicion y la configuracion de la institucion que escribre ese "informe independiente" : US State Department officials, US military advisors, intelligence professionals who previously worked for the “shadow CIA” private spying firm, Stratfor, and a collection of interventionist ideologues

Que esta gente se presente como independiente, y como neutra... ya deberia hacerte disparar todas las alarmas, de que te estan intentando manipular.

meneantepromedio
autor

Este informe es el primero que aborda una de las cuestiones más controvertidas y trascendentales de la invasión rusa de Ucrania: si la guerra tiene carácter genocida. Con los combates aún en curso, las herramientas modernas han hecho que sea vital examinar esta cuestión y dar a conocer su verdad.

Dado que la palabra "genocidio" se utiliza con tanta frecuencia -y es igualmente controvertida-, permitir una definición imprecisa no es útil. Es esencial hacer un recuento claro de los hechos utilizando las oportunidades de los métodos modernos de investigación, junto con un análisis jurídico conforme a la legislación aplicable.

Este es un proyecto del New Lines Institute y del Centro Raoul Wallenberg para los Derechos Humanos, que reunió a tres equipos de expertos para evaluar el tema. Esto incluyó un equipo de académicos legales y expertos en genocidio, un segundo grupo de investigadores de inteligencia de fuente abierta, y lingüistas que pudieron hacer uso del extenso registro de fuentes primarias que esta guerra ya ha creado - de intercepciones de comunicaciones y testimonios.

El New Lines Institute y el Centro Raoul Wallenberg han realizado un extenso trabajo sobre los genocidios rohingya y uigur -incluyendo la elaboración del primer informe que determina el genocidio en Xinjiang aplicando la Convención sobre el Genocidio de 1948.

Este informe concluye razonablemente que Rusia es responsable como Estado por las violaciones del artículo II y del artículo III (c) de la Convención sobre el Genocidio a la que está obligada. El informe también concluye que existe indudablemente un riesgo muy grave de genocidio, que desencadena el deber de prevención de los Estados en virtud del artículo I de la Convención sobre el Genocidio.

Este es el primer informe de este tipo, pero no es la última palabra sobre el tema. Esperamos que haya más.

Dr. Azeem Ibrahim

Director de Iniciativas Especiales

Enlace la informe ---> newlinesinstitute.org

Pelafustan

#1 Este informe es un basura

meneantepromedio
autor

#3 ¿Has leído el informe o te sale así porque si?

