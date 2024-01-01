Portada
Hace 2 horas
Publicado hace 2 horas por Tkachenko

Alemania: el candidato de la CDU aboga por iniciar conversaciones de paz con Rusia (EN)

 fakti.bg

Se sabe que Friedrich Merz ha pedido repetidamente a Berlín que proporcione más ayuda militar a Ucrania, incluido un lote de misiles de crucero Taurus de largo alcance.

DE3C548D-E347-406A-A60F-E6BBD322CAB7 20 26

Don_Pichote
editado

Pero leeros la noticia antes de subirla y hacer el ridículo


“ In addition, Merz noted that Germany should provide "all means" of Ukraine to win the war.

Now, however, he is cautious about Germany's military aid to Ukraine. Merz added that Berlin should "continue to help" of Kiev and praised French President Emmanuel Macron for proposing that Western countries send troops on training missions to Ukraine.”

V 6
K 65
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#9 venga, sí. Circule, señor bot

A su vez, suavizó sus comentarios sobre el apoyo militar y se negó a repetir sus anteriores demandas de misiles Taurus.

"Apoyo las decisiones que ha tomado el gobierno en este asunto. Creo que hemos hecho demasiado poco y demasiado tarde. Siempre he dicho que deberíamos haber hecho más desde el principio. Pero ahora estamos a 23 de junio de 2024. No tiene sentido retroceder dos años y medio. Miramos hacia delante", subrayó el político.

CC. #13

No lo pilláis?? lol

V 1
K 35
Manolitro
editado

#12 Los putinbots sois un meme. Os habéis liado con el login y habéis puesto ese mensaje desde una cuenta clon mayo 2024 lol lol lol lol

V 2
K 29
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#14 que dices, campeón? Pincha el enlace del meneo y lo podrás leer tu solito

#13 te ayudo un poquito más
Vuelvo a pegar
y ahora dice que es hora de centrarse en cómo poner fin al conflicto con Rusia.
De la noticia del Times

V 0
K 20
Don_Pichote

#15 Tkachenko cortese las patillas

Dice que hay que poner fin al conflicto, pero ayudando a Ucrania.
No te hagas pajas pensando en concesiones de terreno y desmilitarizaciones .

V 3
K 37
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#17 La oposición alemana da señales de cambio respecto de Ucrania con un llamado a conversaciones de paz
El líder de la CDU, Friedrich Merz, que anteriormente había presionado para obtener más ayuda militar, ha cambiado de rumbo y ahora dice que es hora de centrarse en cómo poner fin al conflicto con Rusia.
THE TIMES
En serio tienes tanta falta de entendederas? lol

V 0
K 20
Don_Pichote
editado

#18 puedes rizar el rizo todo lo que quieras cogiendo los párrafos que te conviene

Deberías avisar a@tierramar que llame a los demás para coordinar positivos

V 1
K 15
Tkachenko
autor

#19 pues el titular y la entradilla de THE TIMES lol

V 0
K 20
suppiluliuma
editado

#20 ¡Jefes de Juácker! ¡Os está haciendo quedar mal! ¡Poned orden de una vez! lol

V 0
K 8
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#21 se te agotan las ideas (echa mano de IA)

V 0
K 20
suppiluliuma
editado

#22 ¡Jefes de Juácker! ¡Ahora está usando la estrategia rusa de acusar a los demás de lo que uno hace! ¡Que os descubre! ¡Haced algo!

V 0
K 8
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#23 Incomprensible que te esté bajando el karma. No entiendo cómo puede ser

V 0
K 20
suppiluliuma
editado

#24 Espera. ¿Te crees que mi karma ha bajado por tus negativos de ayer a mis comentarios?

lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol lol

¡Ay, criaturita! ¡Qué tierno eres! lol

V 0
K 8
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#25 no hombre, me sorprende la bajada teniendo en cuenta la calidad de tus aportaciones

P.d: vas camino a convertirte en un mysto más lol

V 0
K 20
M
editado

#_8 No os leeis ni la entradilla, como para leer la noticia entera, los tres prorrusos habeis entrado igual lol lol lol

V 4
K 48
c

Putinejo.

V 3
K 48
M

#2 Merz añadió que Berlín debería "seguir ayudando" a Kiev y elogió al presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, por proponer que los países occidentales envíen tropas en misiones de entrenamiento a Ucrania. lol lol

V 3
K 37
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#3 El líder de la CDU, Friedrich Merz, que anteriormente había presionado para obtener más ayuda militar, ha cambiado de rumbo y ahora dice que es hora de centrarse en cómo poner fin al conflicto con Rusia.
De la noticia del Times

V 0
K 20
M
editado

#4 Dice las dos cosas, buscar la paz pero seguir ayudando a ucrania hasta que se consiga

V 0
K 7
m

#4 Tiene que ir haciéndose amigo de LePen

V 0
K 12
HeilHynkel

Empiezan a sospechar que no fue Putin quien voló el Nord Stream.

V 2
K 33
Enésimo_strike

Occidente no es quién para negociar o si lo es, según convenga.

V 1
K 22
Tkachenko
autor
editado

#5 pues están enviando armas a tutiplen, algo podrán decir

P.d: id preparando tila lol

V 0
K 20
Tkachenko
autor

Muro de pago
https://www.thetimes.com/world/russia-ukraine-war/article/german-opposition-signals-shift-on-ukraine-with-call-for-peace-talks-cdb6s8mh5

V 0
K 20
w

Para iniciar conversaciones de paz primero tendríamos que estar en guerra, no?

V 0
K 11
StuartMcNight
editado

Titular alternativo:

El lider de la CDU ha visto que si quiere pillar sillon va a necesitar a AfD y empieza a alinearse con ellos.

V 0
K 11